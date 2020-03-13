Collins: Trump should let health officials do the talking

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Friday it's time for President Donald Trump to “step back” and let a public health official do the talking about the new coronavirus.

Collins criticized the government's “inconsistent” messaging on the virus and noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, had criticized the federal government for failing to keep pace with coronavirus testing.

“We are making progress at the federal level but I am not satisfied with the response,” Collins said. “I think that the messaging at the federal level has been inconsistent and when you are dealing with a novel virus like this, it’s very important that health professionals be out-front and that there be a consistent message.”

Collins took questions from reporters after meeting leaders from medical groups including the Maine Hospital Association and the Maine Medical Association in Augusta.

Afterward, she bumped elbows instead of shaking hands with medical professionals.

Other developments in Maine about the virus that causes COVID-19:

ANOTHER CONFIRMED CASE

The number of people testing positive in Maine for the coronavirus grew to two Friday, the state Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A man in his 50s was screened at a MaineHealth outpatient clinic in Portland and is in self-isolation at home in Cumberland County, the Maine CDC said. The first positive case the day before involved a woman in her 50s in Androscoggin County.

Tests on a third person whose test had initially been considered presumptively positive are now being reviewed, officials said.

Maine CDC staff, working closely with MaineHealth providers, has begun investigating the new patient’s travel history.

The man was a city health worker in Portland, prompting the closing of the India Street Health Clinic so staff could self-quarantine, a spokeswoman said.

The city was also closing City Hall late Friday afternoon. A decision will be made later on whether it reopens.

COLLEGES-ONLINE LEARNING

Bates and Colby colleges on Friday joined the growing number of institutions of higher learning that are opting for online instruction because of the coronavirus.

Bowdoin College and the University of Maine System already announced that they would use online learning for the remainder of the semester.

ENERTAINMENT VENUES

Portland announced Friday the cancellation of all events scheduled for the next 30 days at Merrill Auditorium, the Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway.

The Merrill Auditorium is home to the Portland Symphony, and the Portland Expo is home to the Red Claws minor league basketball team.

The Maine Mariners professional hockey team also announced it was canceling games at the Cross Arena in Portland. The Harlem Globe Trotters and several other performers also canceled events there.

At the University of Maine, the Collins Center for the Arts also canceled or postponed upcoming events.

