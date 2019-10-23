40 students cited for fighting at 2 schools in 2 days

INDEPENDENCE, La. (AP) — Authorities say 40 students at two schools in one Louisiana parish have been arrested for fighting this week.

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's spokeswoman Dawn Panepinto says 26 were arrested for disturbing the peace Tuesday at Independence High Magnet School , where six more were arrested Wednesday on the same charge after an apparently unrelated fight. She says eight students at Ponchatoula High were cited Wednesday, also for disturbing the peace.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley told news outlets Wednesday that students won't be allowed back until after disciplinary hearings. Possible penalties include expulsion and assignment to the parish's alternative school.

Stilley told The Daily Star of Hammond that administrators were investigating what touched off the fights in Independence.

She said there weren't any weapons at Independence High, but some employees suffered minor injuries.