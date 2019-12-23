https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/2-companies-pay-off-school-district-lunch-debt-14927061.php
2 companies pay off school district lunch debt
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota companies have paid off all lunch debt in the Pierre School District.
Karber Construction and American Trust Insurance have eliminated a negative balance of about $2,300 in students' meal accounts.
Mandy Karber says that as a small business, they were simply looking for a way to give back. She says it's typical of the Pierre community where there are a lot of people willing to help out. according to the Argus Leader.
American Trust Insurance says it raised about $1,000 with an employee giving campaign.
District business manager Darla Mayer says school officials are grateful for the generous individuals and businesses.
View Comments