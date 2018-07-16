19-year-old student running become Auburn's next mayor

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A 19-year-old student who served as president of his high school marching band is running to become the next mayor of Auburn.

Jordan Langdon graduated from high school in 2017 and is now a sophomore at Auburn University. He says he decided to campaign for local office after incumbent Auburn Mayor Bill Ham announced he would not run again.

Langdon told the Opelika-Auburn News that Ham has encouraged "young people to step up in the community. So, I thought what a better way to step up than to run for mayor?"

Langdon grew up in Phenix City and has lived in Auburn for the past year.

The election is Aug. 28. Also running are city Councilman Ron Anders Jr., teacher Brittany Cannon Dement and small business owner Richard Speake.