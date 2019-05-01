10 Things to Know for Today

People gather across from the campus of UNC Charlotte after a fatal shooting at the school, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SENATE PANEL TO GRILL BARR

A dramatic showdown is expected as the attorney general will defend his actions before Democrats who accuse him of spinning the Mueller report findings in Trump's favor.

2. WHAT CONCERNED TRUMP ABOUT RUSSIA PROBE

As the special counsel's investigation threatened to shadow his presidency, he became increasingly concerned he would be seen as a cheater and a fraud.

3. VENEZUELA AWAITS MORE PROTESTS AFTER DAY OF TURMOIL

The opposition is hoping that Venezuelans angered by images of armored vehicles plowing into protesters and fed up with their nation's dire humanitarian crisis will fill streets across the nation.

4. 'A STUDENT SHOULD NOT HAVE TO FEAR FOR HIS OR HER LIFE'

A shooting that killed two and wounded four at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte prompts fresh calls for ways to keep campuses safe.

5. IT'S MAY DAY

Thousands of trade union members and activists march through Asia's capitals demanding better working conditions and expanded labor rights.

6. CASTER SEMENYA LOSES APPEAL AGAINST TRACK'S TESTOSTERONE RULES

The South African Olympic champion loses her appeal against rules designed to decrease naturally high testosterone levels in some female runners.

7. HOW HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL IS PRESERVING MEMORIES

Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial's "Gathering the Fragments" program has collected some 250,000 items from survivors and their families to be stored for posterity and displayed online.

8. FED EXPECTED TO KEEP RATES STEADY

The central bank is all but sure to keep interest rates on hold — and for the foreseeable future — even as Trump wants rates cut.

9. SPELLING BEE DITCHES UNPOPULAR TIEBREAKER TEST

The Scripps National Spelling Bee gets rid of the written test that spellers took to determine a champion in the event of a tie.

10. WARRIORS GO UP 2-0 AGAINST ROCKETS

Kevin Durant scores 29 points and establishes an early defensive tone against James Harden, leading Golden State past Houston 115-109.