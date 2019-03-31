Youth softball league president charged with embezzling

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The president of a Connecticut youth softball organization has been charged with embezzling from the league to pay for utility bills and expenses related to his personal vehicle.

Stamford police have charged 62-year-old Charles Pia Sr. with fifth-degree larceny, failure to register as a charitable organization and misallocation of property of a charitable organization for private use. The charges came after an 18-month investigation.

Police say he stole more than $1,500 from the city's Babe Ruth Girls Softball chapter.

Pia denied the charges and tells the Stamford Advocate they stem from a group of disgruntled parents seeking to remove him from the league.

Pia is a member of the Stamford Republican Town Committee and father of city Rep. Charles Pia Jr.

