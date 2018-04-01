Years later, reputed mobster's death stoking court battle

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A recent court ruling could give a reputed mobster's family access to sealed evidence from a 14-year-old case they say proves his murder was caused by law enforcement officials outing him as an informant.

Frank Lagano was one of dozens of people arrested in a high-profile gambling and loan-sharking bust in 2004 in northern New Jersey. Three years later he was shot to death outside the restaurant he co-owned in East Brunswick.

In a lawsuit in federal court, Lagano's family claims members of the Bergen County prosecutor's office brought about his death by divulging to organized crime members that he was working as an informant.

The prosecutor's office has denied the allegations.

A court recently ruled the family can get access to wiretaps and other evidence from the bust.