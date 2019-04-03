Yavapai County supervisors to replace resigned lawmaker

PHOENIX (AP) — The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meets Wednesday to choose a replacement for former Republican Rep. David Stringer, who resigned last week amid scrutiny of 1983 sex-crimes charges.

The supervisors will choose from former state Senate President Steve Pierce, former Secretary of State Ken Bennett and GOP organizer Steven Sensmeier. The three candidates were selected by the Republican precinct committeemen in the county.

Stringer stepped down a week ago when confronted with a Baltimore police report showing he was investigated for allegedly sexually abusing two teenage boys. He's denied the charges.

Replacing Stringer will allow normal business to resume in the House. Action there has ground to a halt as Republicans lack the votes to pass legislation without support from Democrats.