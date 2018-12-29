Yakima teen sentenced to 16 years in attacks against 3 women

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state teenager convicted in adult court in the rapes of two women and an attack on a third has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 17-year-old Joshua Pulliam was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to rape, assault and threat charges.

According to court documents, Pulliam was arrested in November 2017 after a woman told authorities she was raped while running along a riverside trail in Yakima. A DNA test linked him to another sexual assault that occurred on a Yakima trail in March 2017.

Prosecutors say he also assaulted and tried to rape a woman in May 2017.

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf says a review board will determine if Pulliam's prison term will be longer.

Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com