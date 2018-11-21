Wyoming transportation employee jailed for zip tie theft

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A former supervisor with the Wyoming Department of Transportation has been sentenced to 10 days in jail for stealing $3,000 worth of items from the department, including more than $2,200 worth of zip ties.

Prosecutors said 62-year-old Louis "Alan" Kousoulos took items from the department's shop in Cody and used zip ties purchased by the department to secure rebar while building a house.

The Powell Tribune reports Kousoulos pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to felony and misdemeanor theft charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended. He was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

If Kousoulos successfully completes four years of probation the felony charge can be removed from his record.

The thefts happened between 2008 and 2013. Charges were filed in 2015.

