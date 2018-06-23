Wyoming man sentenced for providing fatal heroin dose

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) — A northern Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for supplying another man with a fatal dose of heroin will spend up to eight years in prison.

The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports 29-year-old Joseph Leyva was sentenced Wednesday for the September 2016 death of 30-year-old Robert Kulze in Worland.

Investigators say that after injecting heroin at Leyva's home, Kulze collapsed and was left on the floor for several hours before it was determined he had died. Leyva and two other people are accused of moving Kulze's body to his nearby home and staging the scene to appear that he died there.

