Wyoming man pleads not guilty in crash that killed 2

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 33-year-old Lusk man has entered not guilty pleas in a Wyoming court to three felony charges related to a crash last year that killed a woman and her infant son.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that Alexander S. Richardson is charged with two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle and one count of aggravated assault.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Aug. 23, 2017, when the pickup Richardson was driving drifted across the centerline into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Ford Explorer.

At the time of Thursday's arraignment before District Judge Thomas Sullins, Richardson remained free on $7,500 cash bond.

His attorney, Don Fuller, indicated that he has hired a forensics firm to perform an independent reconstruction of the crash.

