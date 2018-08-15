Wyoming man ordered held without bond in wife's death

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 76-year-old Wyoming man accused of killing his wife has been ordered held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

The Powell Tribune reports that Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters on Monday said he was concerned that Dennis Klingbeil of Wapiti might flee if he is allowed to post bail.

Defense attorney Anna Olson of Casper argued that holding Klingbeil in jail was unwarranted, noting he's never even been accused of a crime before now. Olson proposed a $500,000 bond.

Klingbeil is accused in the Aug. 6 death of Donna Klingbeil.

Charging documents indicate the case say the couple had been arguing over their trust and that Donna Klingbeil had told a son that she wanted to get a divorce.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

