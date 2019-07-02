Wyoming man charged with firing guns at woman he met online

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for firing shots at a woman he met on an online dating site when she showed up near his house.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports 44-year-old Bryan Dunihoo did not enter a plea during a court appearance Monday.

The woman told police she thought Dunihoo was separated from his wife. She said after they fought, she texted his wife and they agreed to meet. She reported Dunihoo fired shots at her and pursued her in his vehicle Friday as she was leaving the area after being unable to find Dunihoo's house.

Dunihoo said the woman contacted him and his wife on social media saying she knew where they lived, something he interpreted as a threat. He said he fired the shots to scare her. The woman was uninjured.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com