Wyoming inmate, 51, dies after lengthy illness

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — A 51-year-old Wyoming inmate has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Frank Eugene Villarreal died Sunday at a medium correctional facility in Torrington. He was sentenced out of Carbon County in August 2016 and was serving a four- to eight-year term for aggravated assault and battery. He also had four remaining drug-related sentences to serve.

Prison officials did not release any other information about Villarreal's illness. An autopsy has been ordered.