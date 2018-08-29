Women pleads guilty to stealing gift cards intended for poor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who stole gift cards donated by a furniture store to a homeless shelter has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Lynn Minella, of Springfield, used the cards to buy more than $4,000 worth of furniture for herself while she was working at the shelter from 2013 to 2015.

The Republican newspaper reports that Minella pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including and larceny over $250.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27 when the judge indicated he would accept prosecutors' recommended sentence of two years in jail, with two months to serve and the rest suspended. She will also have to repay the money and perform community service.

Her lawyer requested no jail time, saying if she went to jail she would lose her post office job.

___

