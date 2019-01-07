Woman who stole investigator's car gets 5 years' probation

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A 24-year-old Kearney woman who stole a state investigator's unmarked car from an accident scene has been given five years of probation.

Buffalo County District Court records say Tori White had pleaded no contest to felony theft and flight to avoid arrest and no contest to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense. She also was sentenced last week to 90 days in jail but credited for time already served. Prosecutors dropped several other charges in exchange for White's pleas.

The Kearney Hub reports the Nebraska State Patrol investigator stopped Aug. 8 on Interstate 80 near Kearney to help people involved in a collision between a car and a semitrailer. Prosecutors say White got out of the car, got into the investigator's car and fled west.

The chase ended 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Elm Creek, after officers managed to flatten the car's four tires.

___

Information from: Kearney Hub, http://www.kearneyhub.com/