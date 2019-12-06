Woman surrenders in LA hit-and-run crash that killed man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a father of four last month has surrendered to Los Angeles police, officials said Thursday.

Vanessa Gutierrez, 35, walked into a police station Wednesday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, said Detective Moses Castillo.

It wasn't known if Gutierrez has an attorney.

Emilio Perez, 34, suffered a severe brain injury when he was struck near downtown by a rented Tesla that left the scene and was later abandoned.

He died at a hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

Castillo told KNBC-TV p olice are still seeking another person of interest in the case.