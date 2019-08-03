Woman stabbed during dispute in NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman was stabbed on a New York subway platform in the middle of the afternoon during an argument with two people.

The 23-year-old victim suffered wounds to the stomach and her left arm on Friday at the Utica Avenue station in Crown Heights.

Police say the three appeared to be quarreling when she was attacked.

A man is in custody, but authorities believe it was his female companion who stabbed the victim and is still at large.

The victim was being treated at Kings County Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release any names or possible charges.