Woman shot on front porch of home; 2 seen fleeing sought

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot to death on the front porch of her New Jersey home, and two people seen fleeing the scene are being sought.

The Cumberland County prosecutor's office says Bridgeton police responded to a report of shots just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found 44-year-old Erica McNair with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland and then to Cooper Medical Center, where she died.

Prosecutors say the victim was on the front porch of her home with two other people when multiple gunshots were fired and two people were seen fleeing the area. Numerous shell casings were recovered.

Bridgeton police and county detectives report "difficulty obtaining cooperation from witnesses." Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.