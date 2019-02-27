Woman sentenced to prison for $100,000 benefits theft

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been sent to prison for stealing more than $100,000 in Social Security, Medicare and food stamp benefits.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Stephanie DiPierro was sentenced this week to one year and one day in prison.

The Medford woman pleaded guilty in November to theft of public funds, making false statements and falsely representing a Social Security number.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office says she stole about $73,000 in Social Security benefits, $8,000 in Medicare benefits, $8,600 in MassHealth benefits and $18,000 in food stamps between 2007 and 2017.

Prosecutors say she told the state Department of Transitional Assistance that she did not have an income despite working as a personal care attendant.

She was also ordered to repay all the stolen money.