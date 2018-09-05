Woman sentenced to a year in prison for role in drug ring

BOSTON (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to a year in prison for her role in a New England drug ring.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said 40-year-old Melissa Rock, of Woodstock, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and one day in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in May.

Rock and four others were indicted last year for their roles in purchasing cocaine for re-distribution in Maine.

The others include Vito Nuzzolilo, of Worcester; Kristin Little, of Worcester; Thomas Walker, of Pemaquid, Maine; and Ricardo Ortega-Vasquez, a Dominican national residing in New York City.

Little was sentenced to 30 months in June after pleading guilty. Walker and Ortega-Vasquez also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Nuzzolilo pleaded not guilty and is awaiting further court hearings.