Woman sentenced in shooting death of man inside home

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a man she found inside her home with her girlfriend.

Sandra Marie Goff, 25, was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison plus five years of probation, news outlets reported.

Gulport police found Michael Lossett, 38, dead of a single gunshot wound inside a home, according to district attorney Joel Smith.

In a statement to the court, Goff said she came home and found her girlfriend, Cassity Teer, in the kitchen with Lossett, news outlets reported. Goff said she asked them to leave but they didn't. Lossett came toward her and she shot him, Goff said.

Goff also pleaded guilty to an auto theft charge, according to news outlets.

Teer pleaded guilty last year to accessory after the fact to murder, The Sun Herald reported. She called 911 after the shooting and was heard telling Goff to get rid of the gun, said Mitch Owen, the assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case.

Teer is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21, the newspaper reported.