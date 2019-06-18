Woman sentenced for providing material support to terrorists

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An Illinois woman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for providing material support to terrorists by helping to fund a St. Louis County man who fought and died in Syria.

Mediha Medy Salkicevic of Schiller Park, Illinois, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in St. Louis. She pleaded guilty in March, admitting sending money to Ramiz Hodzic, who used the money to buy supplies that he sent to Syria.

Federal prosecutors say the money helped fund Abdullah Ramo Pazara, who before his death joined al-Qaida in Iraq, which evolved into the Islamic State.

Hodzic and two others indicted in 2015, Sedina Unkic Hodzic and Armin Harcevic, are awaiting sentencing. Nihad Rosic is awaiting trial. Jasminka Ramic was sentenced to three years in prison.