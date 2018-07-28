Woman says she was sexually assaulted on bike trail

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — A woman who was sexually assaulted on a bike trail has spoken with police and given a detailed description of her attacker.

Police say the assault was reported on July 24 by a woman acquainted with the victim, who said the attack happened that day off the Farmington River Trail in Canton.

The Hartford Courant writes the victim spoke with police Thursday describing the man as white, with short brown hair and an unshaven face. He is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with slender to medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black hoodie and basketball shorts, and had a small, white dog with him.

Police are urging residents to be cautious on the bike trail and area woods.

