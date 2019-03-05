Woman pleads guilty to hiding evidence in man's death

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to helping her former boyfriend dispose of evidence in connection to his father's killing.

The Cape Cod Times reports that 30-year-old Paige Malone was sentenced to up to seven years in prison Monday after she entered her plea to accessory after the fact to murder.

Malone still faces charges of witness intimidation and unlawful disposal of a human body in the 2017 death of 64-year-old Raymond Perry.

Perry had been reported missing Dec. 1 after he failed to show up to visits with his granddaughters.

His body was found buried in Plymouth, and his death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head and cutting wounds to the neck.

Perry's son, Eli, has been indicted on murder charges.