Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 family members

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A Nebraska woman involved in a crash that killed three Kansans will be sentenced in June after accepting a plea agreement.

The Topeka Capital-Journal report s Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller confirmed Monday that 49-year-old Maria Perez Marquez, of Omaha, pleaded guilty in April to three misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide and one felony count of aggravated battery. She had originally been charged with three felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The November 2017 crash on U.S. 75 killed three family members of two Sabetha High School football players shortly after their team won a state title.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Perez-Marquez was trying to pass another vehicle about 12 miles north of Holton when her vehicle hit a minivan driven by 42-year-old Carmen Ukele, of Sabetha. The crash killed Ukele, her daughter and her brother-in-law.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com