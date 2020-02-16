Woman pedestrian dies after a hit-and-run crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a suspect is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash killed one pedestrian and injured another.

They say a man and woman were crossing the street at Mill Avenue and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by a vehicle.

Police say the 42-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead while the man suffered minor injuries.

The name of the dead woman hasn’t been released yet.

Police say the driver involved in the fatal collision didn’t stop and the vehicle was later located by officers.

They say the driver was arrested and impairment does appear to be a factor.

The suspect’s name isn’t immediately available.