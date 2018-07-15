Woman killed in police shooting remembered 1 year later

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gatherings were held in Minneapolis and Australia to honor a woman who was killed one year ago by a Minneapolis police officer after she called 911 to report a possible assault.

About 100 people gathered near Minnehaha Creek in south Minneapolis Saturday afternoon in memory of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, while at the same time Damond's relatives held a sunrise gathering at a beach in her native Australia.

Her fiance, Don Damond, told the group in Minneapolis that the pain he's endured has been unimaginable.

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017, shooting. Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver's side window after she approached the vehicle.