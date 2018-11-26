Woman injured when Knoxville officer fires weapon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman has been injured when an officer fired his weapon.

Knoxville police said they were called to the location about a woman cutting herself and another person. Police said they found the woman with a military-style knife. The release said the interaction escalated, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon "in defense of his life."

Police said in a news release that the woman was taken to a hospital after the incident Monday afternoon. The other person was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer, whose name hasn't been released, wasn't injured. The woman's identity and condition weren't released.

Police said the officer will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in a shooting involving an officer. The Knox County sheriff's office will investigate.