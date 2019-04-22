Woman held after alleged threat to San Diego church

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police say a woman holding a gun and a baby walked into a church during a service and made threats about blowing it up before members of the congregation took the weapon and child from her.

A police statement says the incident occurred Sunday at the non-denominational Tsidkenu Church in the Clairemont area.

Officers responding to 911 calls seized the woman and determined the gun was not loaded.

A bomb-detection dog checked out the church and the woman's vehicle, which were determined to be safe.

The 10-month-old baby was placed in protective custody along with the woman's 5-year-old daughter, who was located elsewhere.

The woman was identified as 31-year-old Anna Conkey. The county jail website lists her Monday as ineligible for release and facing a court appearance Wednesday.