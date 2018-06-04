Woman gets probation in Wyoming shoplifting case

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Wyoming college student who claimed she stole more than $10,000 in store merchandise as research for a term paper on kleptomania has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Lydia Marie Cormaney was sentenced last week by District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke in Gillette after she pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of felony shoplifting and two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting.

The Gillette News Record reports that Cormaney was arrested at Walmart in June 2017 with a cart full of nearly $2,000 in unpaid items.

At the time, the Gillette College student told officers she was working on a paper on the emotions people with kleptomania experience. When officers discovered she was only enrolled in a biology class, she was arrested.

Cormaney must pay restitution.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com