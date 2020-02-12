Woman gets probation for striking black man, hurling slurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A white woman who used racial slurs as she attacked a car salesman at a western Michigan dealership and was found guilty of misdemeanor assault avoided a prison sentence Tuesday.

Shelly Hueckel of Nashville, Michigan, was sentenced to two years of probation by Judge Paul Sullivan handed down the sentence after Terrence Smith tearfully asked the maximum sentence be imposed.

“I was then assaulted for no reason and called a (N-word) over and over again at that point, I took every ounce of strength in me to restrain myself from defending myself, and I did it: I stood tall through an incredibly hard moment,” Smith recalled.

Hueckel allegedly struck Smith repeatedly, knocking off his glasses while shouting racial slurs.

During her December trial, on charges that included felony ethnic intimidation, an attorney for Hueckel, 47, said she was upset by an appraisal for her car — not race — at the dealership in Lowell last April. She was unhappy about the dollar value Smith gave her the car was trying to trade in. Sullivan agreed, saying she likely would have had a similar reaction with someone who wasn't African American.

“It was ethnic intimidation. I’m going to say it again: ethnic intimidation,” Smith told the judge Tuesday.

Sullivan said he stood by his decision, which he believes ``was the proper decision.”

Hueckel said she was sorry for her actions.

“Nothing excuses my actions, but I’m deeply sorry for the pain I have caused in his life,” she said.