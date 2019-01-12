Woman gets probation for her role in drug robbery, killing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to being an accessory in a shooting death has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after testifying against her former boyfriend.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 27-year-old Janee Cardenas was sentenced Friday in the 2018 death of Dylan Salas in a drug robbery. Cardenas testified she drove the car used in the robbery.

She was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery, but prosecutors reduced the charges in exchange for her guilty plea and her testimony against her ex-boyfriend, 30-year-old Donny R. Pulliam.

Pulliam was convicted of murder in September and was sentenced Monday to life in prison.

The judge agreed to let Cardenas serve her sentence in Texas after her grandmother said the family has been threatened.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com