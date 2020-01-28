Woman gets 3 years for role in fiancee killing case

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) — A woman who was having an affair with a Colorado man convicted of beating his fiancee to death with a baseball bat and burning the body was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.

Krystal Lee, 33, acknowledged in February 2019 that she helped clean up the bloody crime scene after Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey Berreth at her townhome in Woodland Park, a mountain community of 7,500 people about two hours south of Denver. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal.

Lee, who worked as a nurse in Idaho, told investigators she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth's home to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children's building blocks and what she thought was a Bible, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. She also acknowledged taking Berreth's phone to Idaho at Frazee's request to make it look like Berreth had left the state.

Frazee was convicted in November of first-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison plus 156 years.

Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor, was last seen with her infant daughter on video from a grocery store security camera on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her body was never found.