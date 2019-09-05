Woman found strangled in Hutchinson alley in August has died

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Hutchinson police say a 29-year-old woman who was found unconscious in an alley in August has died.

The Hutchinson News reports Lora Beth Stratton had been on life support at a Wichita hospital since she was found strangled on Aug. 24. She died Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in Stratton's assault. Reno County Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton says he has filed a motion to amend the charge against Isaac Granville Ervin but a hearing on that motion has not been set.

Stanton said he will seek a first-degree murder charge against Ervin, who is currently is charged with attempted premeditated murder. Delshay Ronda Vinsonhaler remains charged with aggravated battery and obstruction. Stanton said he doesn't plan to amend those charges but did not say why.

Information from: The Hutchinson (Kan.) News, http://www.hutchnews.com