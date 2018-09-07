Woman found guilty of reckless homicide in teen stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A jury has found a Kentucky woman guilty of reckless homicide in the stabbing death of a teenager last year.

News outlets report the Jefferson County jury deliberated more than two hours before finding 20-year-old Tiffany James guilty Friday in the death of 14-year-old Madison Branch. The jury recommended a five-year sentence at her sentencing on Oct. 30.

James testified that Branch was part of a group who had been bullying her younger sister and that she and her sister feared for their safety when the group approached them outside a gas station last year. James contended she was trying to stop a fight from happening and acted in self-defense.

Branch's mother testified earlier and agreed bullying was the motive but said her daughter wasn't the bully.