Woman fatally stabbed in Sioux Falls, man in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Yankton man has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to a home about 2 p.m. Sunday where the body of a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the suspect was also at the home and was arrested.

The 47-year-old man is being held on possible charges of first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter, according to the Argus Leader. The investigation is ongoing.