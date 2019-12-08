Woman critically hurt when struck while crossing street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha woman is critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in midtown Omaha.

Omaha Police said Mandy Embury was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on 52nd Street just south of Dodge Street.

Embury sustained a head injury in the crash that is considered life threatening.

The vehicle that hit Embury did not stop.