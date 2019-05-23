Woman charged with murder, sex assault of 70-year-old woman

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the murder and sexual assault of a woman found dead in her central New Jersey apartment.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 40-year-old Caroline Beckert, of Old Bridge, is charged in the death of 70-year-old Jo Ann Cullinan.

Her body was found Wednesday night in her unit at the Glenwood Apartments in Old Bridge, but authorities haven't said how and when she was killed. It's also not known if the two women knew each other.

Beckert is charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and a weapons offense. She's due to make her initial court appearance on Friday.

It wasn't known Thursday if Beckert has retained an attorney.