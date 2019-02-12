Woman charged with killing parents, injuring neighbor

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of her parents and the wounding of a neighbor southeast of Eugene.

The Register-Guard reports Kelly Conrad was charged Monday in a Lane County jail courtroom with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder.

Charging documents say Conrad killed Karen Conrad and Milton Conrad and tried to kill neighbor Jimmie Moffitt.

Public records show Kelly Conrad and her parents lived at the home where police were called Friday afternoon on a report of a dispute.

When officers arrived, documents say Kelly Conrad was found armed with a knife and taken into custody.

Authorities then discovered her parents dead inside the home and the injured neighbor next door.

It wasn't immediately known if Kelly Conrad had obtained a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com