Woman charged with killing husband, hiding body in car trunk

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern woman has been charged with killing her husband and hiding his body in a car truck.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that 41-year-old Susan Armantrout, of Farmington, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 36-year-old Aaron Armantrout. Bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Charging documents say Aaron Armantrout told a Ste. Genevieve County deputy Friday that his wife had been making death threats toward him for several months, although he declined to make a formal complaint. Aaron Armantrout was reported missing the next day.

The documents say his wife was arrested and confessed to killing her husband. His body was found in his car in a Potosi storage unit.

