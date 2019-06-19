Woman charged in death of infant found in paint can

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been charged in the death of her newborn son, whose body was found in a paint can in her eastern Pennsylvania home.

The Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday that 30-year-old Ashley Caraballo of Allentown is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

District Attorney Jim Martins said Caraballo was taken to St. Luke's University hospital in October 2017, where doctors found evidence that she had recently given birth, although she denied having done so.

Martin says police found a deceased male baby wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack within a five-gallon paint can in the basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.

Caraballo's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.