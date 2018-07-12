Woman charged in beating deaths of her mother, grandmother

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a New Jersey woman beat her mother and grandmother to death in their beach home.

Heather Barbera was taken into custody in New York City Wednesday on charges of robbery, murder and possession of a weapon by an unlawful person. Investigators say the 41-year-old used a nightstick to beat her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and her grandmother, 87-year-old Elaine Rosen, to death.

The women were found about 10:30 a.m. Sunday by another relative who had gone to check on them after not being able to reach them by phone.

Autopsies determined the women had died of blunt force trauma. Investigators did not say what had been taken during the robbery.

No attorney information is listed.