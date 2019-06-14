Woman charged in New Orleans in Pennsylvania man's death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Tennessee woman faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a Pennsylvania jeweler in New Orleans.

The New Orleans District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Magen Hall was indicted Thursday. Hall's name also appears as Megan Hall on some court records.

She faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted as charged in the death of 62-year-old Patrick Murphy. His body was found March 1 by a housekeeper at a hotel in the Treme (treh-MAY') neighborhood. The prosecutor's news release says video showed Murphy and Hall arriving at the hotel at 2:10 am. Hall exited the room at 3:42 a.m.

Hall was arrested March 3 and jailed with bond set at $750,000. Hall also faces an armed robbery charge. She hasn't entered a plea.