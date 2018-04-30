Woman charged in Braintree hotel killing

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the death last summer of a 19-year-old woman at a Braintree hotel.

The Norfolk district attorney's office announced Sunday that 19-year-old Juana Rivera, of Lynn, is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday on Norfolk Superior Court in the June 22 death of Reina Rodriguez. Rivera was arrested Friday.

Police say Rodriguez, of Lawrence, was found dead inside a room at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Braintree.

Investigators haven't released details of Rodriguez's death.

It could not immediately be determined if Rivera had an attorney.