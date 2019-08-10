Woman charged for car attack on youths in Butte parking lot

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Prosecutors in Montana have charged a woman with 12 felony counts for allegedly driving into a group of youths and fleeing police.

The Montana Standard reports a judge set bond for 32-year-old Athena Smith at $500,000.

As many as four youths needed hospital treatment after the Tuesday night attack in Butte. Investigators say Smith crashed into cars in a parking lot where eight juveniles and two young adults had gathered.

Sheriff's officials say Smith may have been high on methamphetamine when they arrested her after a pursuit.

Police say Smith was arrested for assault Saturday but bonded out of jail by Tuesday. She now is also charged with criminal endangerment and assault on a peace officer.

It wasn't known if Smith had an attorney. She couldn't be reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com