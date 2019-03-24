Woman, boyfriend arrested in fatal Pine Bluff shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of the woman's brother in Pine Bluff.

Jefferson County Jail records indicate 34-year-old Jason Rouse was being held Sunday on a first-degree murder complaint and that 33-year-old Nakeisha Dalton was in custody for aggravated assault. The records don't indicate if they are represented by an attorney who could speak for them.

Pine Bluff police say they were arrested Saturday night following the shooting death of 30-year-old Odell Lankford, who authorities say was Dalton's brother.

Officers found Lankford lying face down in the street and bleeding from a gunshot wound in his face. He died about 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses say Lankford and Rouse were fighting before the shooting and Dalton allegedly fired shots at her brother.