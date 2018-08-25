Woman at center of Trump lawsuit grateful case is proceeding

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was detained by immigration authorities for a month when she went to a government office to confirm her marriage to a U.S. citizen says she's grateful her lawsuit against the Trump administration is moving forward.

Lilian Calderon, who lives in Rhode Island, is one of several immigrants named in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts. U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston this week rejected the government's bid to dismiss the case.

Calderon's husband, Luis Gordillo, tells WPRI-TV that the ruling "makes us a little more comfortable again." Calderon says the support he family has received from Rhode Islanders is the "silver lining of all this."

The lawsuit claims federal officials are trapping immigrants by arresting them while they follow the process to become legal residents through their marriages.

