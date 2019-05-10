Woman arrested for minor violation found dead in Ohio jail

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old woman arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court has been found dead in a northeast Ohio county jail.

The New Philadelphia Times-Reporter reports Megan Larrick, of New Philadelphia, was found dead Thursday afternoon at the Tuscarawas County Jail.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office says Larrick was found unresponsive when a corrections officer tried to deliver a dinner tray to her cell around 5 p.m.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says Larrick was alert and talkative when a New Philadelphia police officer drove her to the Tuscarawas County jail from a neighboring jail Wednesday night. The Tuscarawas County coroner will determine a cause of death.

Larrick's warrant was filed when she failed to appear in court to discuss community control sanctions for a misdemeanor conviction.